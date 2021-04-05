Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Shares Gap Down to $18.64

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $18.23. Takeda Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 28,122 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 132,842 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after acquiring an additional 833,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 208,042 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

