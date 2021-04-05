Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Shares Gap Down to $18.64

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $18.23. Takeda Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 28,122 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 132,842 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after acquiring an additional 833,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 208,042 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.