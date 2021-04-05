TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

