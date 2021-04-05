Tap Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Tap has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and $632,684.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00677026 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028421 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

