Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,347 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

