Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,850 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.4% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Target were worth $43,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $202.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

