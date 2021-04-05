Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Up 7.2%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. 37,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,114,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $534.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

