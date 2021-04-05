Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $1,191,988.49 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $1,191,988.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,209.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00.

TMHC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.48. 1,705,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,333. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

