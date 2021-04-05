Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of TMHC opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,896 shares of company stock worth $4,631,009. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

