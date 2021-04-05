Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.66

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 10055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,009. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
