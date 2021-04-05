Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.66

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 10055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,009. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

