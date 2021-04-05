TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 533,622 shares.The stock last traded at $23.28 and had previously closed at $22.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $884.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

