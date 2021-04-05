TD Securities Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$46.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.22.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

TSE:EIF traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,420. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$17.14 and a 1-year high of C$41.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.76.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.