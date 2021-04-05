TD Securities Downgrades Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) to Hold

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$18.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

HRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.83.

HRX traded down C$0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.95 and a 52-week high of C$17.31.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.8416474 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

