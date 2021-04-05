TD Securities Downgrades Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) to Hold

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HERXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Héroux-Devtek stock remained flat at $$13.42 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $13.42.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

