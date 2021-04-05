TD Securities Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $30.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TU. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.
NYSE:TU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,067,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
