TD Securities Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $30.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TU. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,067,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

