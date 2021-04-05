Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,300 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.30% of DaVita worth $39,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,843,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.26. 4,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.