Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,840 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,585 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.14% of First Republic Bank worth $36,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,760. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

