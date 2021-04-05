Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 45,750 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $27,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 58,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,939. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.