Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 50,010 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.59. 266,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,879,682. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.