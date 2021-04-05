Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.06. 114,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

