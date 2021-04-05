Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,864 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $64,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,779. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $342.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $94.52 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.