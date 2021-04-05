Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $87,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

JPM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,709. The company has a market cap of $468.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day moving average is $125.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

