Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.12.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.47. 75,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.