Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.41% of United Rentals worth $68,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

Shares of URI traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.90. 7,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $339.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

