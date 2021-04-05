Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $26.80 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Roku worth $26,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $309,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,515 shares of company stock valued at $196,600,077. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.95. 50,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.68. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of -401.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

