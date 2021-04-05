Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $27.84 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.55.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.63. 22,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,230. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

