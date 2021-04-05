Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $32.54 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.53.

HON stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

