Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $34.14 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of Best Buy worth $34,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,384 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 307,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

