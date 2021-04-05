Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $35.42 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.16. 45,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average of $119.53. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

