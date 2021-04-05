Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $39.33 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.80. 100,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average is $139.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

