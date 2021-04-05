Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $39.35 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after buying an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,988. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $289.57 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.26 and a 200-day moving average of $360.01. The company has a market cap of $159.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

