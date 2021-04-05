Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $45.53 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $45,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $4,607,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

PG traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.67. 197,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

