Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $53.70 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,802 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.23. The company had a trading volume of 110,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,858. The company has a market capitalization of $202.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

