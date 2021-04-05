Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $91.11 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tesla were worth $91,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,339,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $34.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $696.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,052,797. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $668.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,427.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

