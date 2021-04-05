Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $98.60 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,480 shares of company stock worth $23,371,809 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,199.44.

Shares of GOOG traded up $69.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,207.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,734. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,130.94 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,071.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,803.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.