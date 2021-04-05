Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of AutoZone worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

NYSE AZO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,419.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $757.18 and a one year high of $1,446.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,256.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,196.07.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.