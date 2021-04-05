Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Facebook were worth $148,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.09. 625,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.51 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.