Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $251.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

