Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

BABA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.85. 237,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,971,842. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $605.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

