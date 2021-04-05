Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of KLA worth $37,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,891,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.59. 29,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,415. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.93 and a 1 year high of $356.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

