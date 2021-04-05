Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $72.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,201.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,059.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,795.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

