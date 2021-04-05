Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 160,950 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160,950 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of Qorvo worth $27,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.