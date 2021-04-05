Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 17,200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $39,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 146,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,623,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

