Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 200 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shopify were worth $51,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Shopify by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Shopify by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,310.55.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $12.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,143.23. 15,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,802. The company has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a PE ratio of 740.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,223.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,114.50. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

