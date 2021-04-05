Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 20,950 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.85 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.17.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

