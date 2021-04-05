Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 29,400 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,889 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of Southwest Airlines worth $38,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the airline’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 256,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

