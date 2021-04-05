Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,300 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $391,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 102.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $510.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.30. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

