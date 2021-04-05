Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 34,300 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Total were worth $30,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Total stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. 27,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

