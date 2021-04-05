Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,550 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $60,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $550.79. The company had a trading volume of 136,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $252.93 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $341.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

