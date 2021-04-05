Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 382,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698,607. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

