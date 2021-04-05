Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,150 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.28% of Ameriprise Financial worth $64,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.27.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $93.84 and a one year high of $237.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

